TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in early trade on Friday, with energy and mining stocks helped by higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,592.46 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)