BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.51 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,514.83 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.