TORONTO May 16 Canada's main stock index was up broadly on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial and energy stocks led the market higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 58.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,687.71 shortly after the open, with all 10 of the index's key sectors in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)