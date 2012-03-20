* OSC review targets underwriters, auditors, exchanges
* Regulator makes 24 recommendations to protect investors
* Sino-Forest scandal led to criticism of OSC
By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 20 A review of Canadian stock
listings by companies with most of their operations in China and
other emerging markets found a web of shortcomings that could
put investors at undue risk, the country's main securities
regulator said on Tuesday.
The OSC initiated the review last year after China-focused
forestry company Sino-Forest was accused of
exaggerating its assets. Sino is the most prominent of a dozen
companies with Chinese operations whose accounting or disclosure
practices came under fire, shaking investor confidence in the
oversight of Canadian regulators.
A 24-page report, published on Tuesday by the Ontario
Securities Commission, pointed out weak links at every stage of
the listing process, including the role played by issuers,
underwriters, auditors and the exchanges themselves.
The regulator recommended stronger corporate governance
practices by the boards of emerging market issuers. It said the
quality of audits for such companies needed to be improved, and
recommended more transparent due-dilgence requirements for
underwriters.
"The OSC is showing that it is stepping up and doing its
job. It's a very good first step, but we have a long way to go,"
said Ermanno Pascutto, executive director at the Canadian
Foundation for the Advancement of Investor Rights.
In many cases, auditors and underwriters had inadequate
understandings of companies seeking Canadian listings, said
Pascutto, a former regulator in Toronto and Hong Kong.
"They're outsourcing the work, in a sense, without really
knowing whether the outsourced work is going to be done
properly, and without having access to the audit papers to see
if it has been done properly," he said. "That's a very big
problem."
The OSC also recommended exchanges reexamine their special
procedures and policies for issuers with operations in emerging
markets, and boost transparency when waiving any listings
requirements.
The regulator found no particular problem with either
initial public offerings, direct listings by issuers already
listed overseas, or reverse takeovers.
That may have come as a surprise to some. The reverse
takeover process, through which a company takes over a shell
company that already has a listing, has faced heavy criticism,
as it entails less regulatory scrutiny than an IPO.
Sino-Forest is an example of a company that secured a
Canadian stock listing through a reverse takeover.
TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and
the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, said it supports the OSC
report. It said in recent months it has consulted public
companies and market participants about amending its guidelines
for emerging market issuers.
SINO-FOREST SCANDAL
The allegations against Sino Forest first surfaced last
June, when short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters
accused the company of fraud. That triggered a collapse of
Sino-Forest's share price, a rash of lawsuits and multiple
investigations.
Sino's own internal probe was unable to address of all of
the allegations, and its shares have been under a cease-trade
order since last August.
The regulator, when it began its probe into the emerging
markets issuers last July, said at the time its investigation
would not target China-focused companies alone.
The OSC said on Tuesday it reviewed companies that had main
operations in Asia, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe.
The OSC said the review was a first step in identifying
problems in the listing process and would have to follow up.
"This review uncovered a number of areas where issuers and
gatekeepers need to improve in order to meet their obligations
and we will be monitoring their progress to ensure the interests
of investors are placed first," OSC Chair Howard Wetston said of
his agency's report that listed 24 recommendations.
The OSC said some files under review were referred to the
agency's enforcement branch, and suggested investigations had
been launched.