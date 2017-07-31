FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with financials but ends down for 3rd straight month
July 31, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with financials but ends down for 3rd straight month

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as higher bond yields supported financial shares and its base metal miners got a boost from a 2-year peak for copper prices, but the TSX still lost ground for the third straight month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,143.87. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Richard Chang)

