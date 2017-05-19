TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, led by energy shares as oil prices rose, while the financials and materials groups also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 181.26 points, or 1.19 percent, to 15,458.46. All of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)