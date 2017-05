CALGARY, Alberta, March 15 Suncor Energy has sold a cargo of offshore Canadian crude from its Hibernia field to Indian Oil Corp, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal declined to say how big the cargo was or when it would load. "We do market our offshore crude production globally on an opportunistic basis," she added. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)