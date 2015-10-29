CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Suncor Energy commenced linefill on Enbridge Inc's Line 9 pipeline earlier this month and the first inland crude volumes will reach the company's Montreal refinery by year-end, Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said on a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Enbridge's reversed Line 9 pipeline will carry 300,000 barrels per day from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum)