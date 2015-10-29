CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is experiencing challenges and has been operating at approximately 60 percent of capacity in October, Suncor Energy Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

Suncor holds a 12 percent stake in the Syncrude joint venture and earlier this month launched a hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands, the largest-interest owner in the oil sands mining and upgrading project. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum)