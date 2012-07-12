* Court says previews don't merit royalties
* Downloading not a public transmission, streaming is
* Other rulings relate to textbooks, video games
* Collected decisions seen as blow to composers, artists
By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 12 Canada's Supreme Court dealt a
blow to artists and a benefit to telecoms and gaming companies
by scrapping some fees for music downloaded via the Internet or
used in videogames as part of five copyright rulings on
Thursday.
The court also ruled that previews of songs in online
digital stores such as Apple Inc's iTunes are not an
infringement of laws and do not merit royalty payments.
Canada's performing rights society previously collected fees
for both streamed and downloaded music on the Internet on behalf
of artists. Following the rulings, the group will only collect
fees on streamed music.
"The big picture is that the Supreme Court has continued to
favor user rights in fair dealing issues and they have limited
the rights of SOCAN - the performing rights society - to collect
separate tariffs for communication to the public," said Brian
Gray, an expert on patent law with Norton Rose in Toronto.
"It's a disappointment on the previews and a disappointment,
though a more complex one, on downloads," said Eric Baptiste,
who heads the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers
of Canada, which collects and distributes royalties to artists.
The ruling on previews went against claims by SOCAN, which
said that providers of such 30-second music clips like Apple,
Rogers Communications Inc and others, ought to pay
tariffs for such previews.
If the ruling had gone the other way, providers such as
Rogers and Apple would have had to choose between charging
customers to browse their online catalogs before buying,
absorbing the costs themselves, or blocking previews.
The court maintained that music streamed from a website -- a
practice that is growing in popularity as customizable radio
stations such as Rdio and Slacker emerge -- constitutes a
performance and therefore must continue to pay the fee.
Downloading is merely a delivery mechanism, much like a
courier, and did not justify a performance fee, the court said.
The court's distinction between downloads and streaming is
similar to the difference between buying a compact disc -- in
which case the recording company collects -- and listening to a
song on the radio, where the station typically pays the artist
via the music publisher or a copyright collective.
The court tried "to strike a balance between the need for
rights holders to be paid and the desire to keep the Internet
free from an extra layer of obligations to pay" merely for its
ability to distribute content, said Barry Sookman, a lawyer at
McCarthy Tetrault involved in one of the cases.
It is rare for the country's highest court to rule on so
many cases at one time, say experts. The judgments clarify much
of Canadian copyright law, in particular as it pertains to
digital media.
The court also ruled in favor of teachers who photocopy
excerpts from textbooks for classroom instruction, a blow to
publishers of educational material, and said that performance
royalties are not collectable on music that has been licensed
for use in films and television programs or online video games.
The rulings are "definitely good for Internet service
providers and bad for songwriters and owners of copyright," said
David Donahue, a copyright lawyer at Fross Zelnick Lehrman &
Zissu in New York, who was not involved in the case.
The cases are: Society of Composers, Authors and Music
Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) et al v Bell Canada et al. (33800);
Entertainment Software Association et al v. SOCAN (33921);
Rogers Communications Inc. et al. v. SOCAN (33922); Province of
Alberta as represented by the Minister of Education et al. v.
Canadian Copyright Licensing Agency operating as "Access
Copyright" (33888); and Re: Sound v. Motion Picture Theatre
Associations of Canada et al. (34210).