CALGARY, Alberta May 25 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project in northern Alberta is further cutting shipments of synthetic crude to customers in May and June because of a leak at the plant, two market sources said on Thursday.

Syncrude will reduce May shipments by 100,000 barrels and June shipments by 1 million barrels, the sources said. The cuts come on top of already reduced production forecasts for the facility in May and June as a result of maintenance work that was brought forward following a fire in March.

Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson declined to comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)