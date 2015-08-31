(Adds price action, Nexen details)
By Mike De Souza and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 31 Canadian light
synthetic crude prices spiked higher on Monday after a weekend
explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands project in northern
Alberta halted production and regulators ordered pipeline
shutdowns at a separate Nexen Energy site.
Traders scrambled to secure temporarily short supply after a
fire early Saturday morning at the 326,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Syncrude facility, Canada's largest synthetic crude project,
disrupted output.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest-interest owner
in the Syncrude joint venture, did not give any estimate as to
when production would resume.
In a separate incident, CNOOC-owned subsidiary
Nexen Energy said it was working to comply with a weekend order
from the Alberta Energy Regulator to shut in 95 pipelines at its
Long Lake oil sands facility, also in northern Alberta. Long
Lake produces around 50,000 bpd of bitumen, which is upgraded on
site into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery jumped to a one-month high of $1 per barrel below the
West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy
brokers, rallying hard from $4.50 per barrel below WTI on
Friday.
Volumes in the Canadian crude market were thin, adding to
volatility, as the market is outside the nearly three-week-long
trading window - from the first of each month until the day
before pipelines nominations are due - in which the bulk of
activity takes place.
Canadian Oil Sands said the fire damaged equipment at its
processing facility. It occurred in the interconnecting piping
between the hydrotreating units and environmental units at
Syncrude's Mildred Lake upgrader.
The main coker conversion units were not damaged and
Syncrude continues to operate. However, the company suspended
synthetic crude oil production and is developing a recovery
plan, COS said in a statement late on Sunday.
Syncrude produced 326,000 bpd in July but has averaged
261,500 bpd so far this year following a major turnaround in the
second quarter.
Nexen was ordered to shut in pipelines on Friday at its Long
Lake project because of safety issues identified following a
large bitumen emulsion spill in July.
Nexen said on Saturday it will provide more information
about the impact of the suspension as it becomes available.
Nexen is also a partner in the Syncrude joint venture. Other
partners are Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Oil Ltd
, Nippon Oil subsidiary Mocal Energy Ltd,
Murphy Oil Corp and China's Sinopec.
(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and
Catherine Ngai in New York; editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
James Dalgleish)