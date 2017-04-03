Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has cut its production to zero for all of April following a fire last month, three market sources said on Monday.
Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, previously said shipments of synthetic crude were expected to restart at up to 50 percent of the plant's 350,000 barrel-per-day capacity in mid-April. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai)
