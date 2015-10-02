Oct 2 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said
normal operations have resumed at Canada's largest synthetic
crude project, Syncrude, following a fire in August.
The company is the largest stakeholder in the oil sands
project in northern Alberta.
Syncrude had been running at reduced rates since a Aug. 29
fire at an upgrading plant.
There are six other partners in the Syncrude joint venture -
Imperial Oil, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC
Ltd unit Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy
.
Shares of Canadian Oil Sands were almost flat at C$6.18 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
