(Recasts with resumption of services)
TORONTO, March 12 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
said on Sunday that it has resumed all its online services after
taking down some applications for nearly two days due to a
security threat.
"We took this action as a precaution, not as the result of a
successful hack or breach," CRA, Canada's federal tax agency,
said in a statement.
CRA said it took the step after it became aware on Friday of
an "internet vulnerability" affecting some computer servers used
by websites worldwide. It did not make clear the nature of the
threat.
Canadians have until May 1 to file their income tax returns
and benefits, which makes the current period a busy one with
online users.
CRA said it could not immediately comment on the seriousness
of the threat or whether this was the first time its services
had been taken off line due to security concerns.
The agency said it worked with other government departments
over the past 48 hours to implement a solution. "We are now
confident that the solution has been rigorously and successfully
tested and services returned online," the statement added.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will
Dunham)