TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada is not a tax haven but
its government is always looking to make the country more
attractive to foreign investors, Canadian Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Tuesday.
Corporate tax laws have come under scrutiny following a
spate of international deals structured to benefit U.S.
companies by shifting their domiciles abroad. Last week, the
U.S. government imposed tough new rules aimed at making these
"inversion" deals less appealing.
"We're not presenting ourselves as a tax haven," Oliver said
at a Bloomberg conference in New York. "We've got a competitive
tax regime. We have a legal system that is reliable and
objective and we don't discriminate against foreign companies."
Last month, Burger King Worldwide Inc proposed an
$11.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of Canada's Tim Hortons
Inc.
The deal spurred talk that it was made partly because of
corporate tax savings for Burger King and controlling
shareholder 3G Capital, a New York-based investment firm.
Both companies have said the deal is driven by long-term
growth and not tax benefits, and would not be impacted by the
new U.S. Treasury Department rules to curb inversion deals.
Oliver also said on Tuesday that Canada must attract outside
capital to help fund C$650 billion in resource sector projects
over the next decade.
But the minister did not say whether Ottawa would consider
further steps such as cutting corporate taxes further, to make
Canada a more appealing place to invest.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Tom
Brown)