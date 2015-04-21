By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, April 21
TORONTO, April 21 Canadian tech start-up Mosaic
is putting color into low-end 3D printers in a move to make the
technology more accessible for everything from architectural
modeling to medical training.
Mosaic is one of the latest in a slew of Canadian start-ups
to jump into hardware, as the tech landscape, especially in the
hardware segment enjoys a revival in Canada.
Canadian hardware, once dominated by BlackBerry Ltd
and its devices, has been relatively quiet over the last decade.
The slide in BlackBerry's fortunes has partially led to a surge
in the number of Canadian hardware-focused start-ups in recent
years.
Companies like Aeryon Labs, which makes drones, to
Clearpath Robotics, which makes mobile robots and Nymi, the
maker of a wristband that authenticates a person's identity by
using their cardiac rhythm are among the firms leading the
Canadian resurgence.
Montreal-based Mosaic is hoping to capitalize on a rapidly
growing 3D printer market. More than 108,000 3D printers shipped
in 2014 and numbers should double every year, hitting 2.3
million by 2018, according to a forecast from technology
research firm Gartner.
"Parents will have a 3D printer at home for their secondary
and post-secondary students taking design, engineering or arts
courses," said Pete Basiliere, an imaging and print services
analyst at Gartner.
"There is a vast market of consumers worldwide who have the
means to afford a 3D printer for their home," he said.
Mosaic, whose device feeds multiple colors into the most
common 3D printers, is taking pre-orders on a sub-$1,000 product
called the Palette. The device offer an option to make 3D color
prints and is compatible with most low-end 3D printers and
should be compatible with future models as well.
Early indications are that interest in the Palette is high,
as Mosaic, which began a crowd-funding campaign to raise some
C$75,000 for the first production run of the model on Tuesday,
raised more than 90 percent of its goal within the first hour.
Some are already lining up to get their hands on the device
that is expected to launch early next year. Paul Fotheringham, a
former investment banker turned 3D print maven, plans to scoop
up one of the first production models for a pilot project at a
hospital in Liverpool.
Doctors there plan to scan a patient's cancerous organ and
print a plastic model with bright red arteries and blue veins on
which they can practice surgery.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)