* Minister gives no hint on when decision might come
* New ownership rules likely before spectrum auction
TORONTO Nov 29 Canada has yet to decide
whether it will loosen foreign ownership restrictions in the
telecom sector, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on
Tuesday.
Nor has the Conservative government decided if it will set
aside airwaves for recent wireless entrants in next year's
spectrum auction as a way to boost competition, Paradis said.
The twin decisions could have a profound effect on a once
closed industry that has witnessed falling prices since the
government enabled the entry of new wireless competitors by
setting aside spectrum for them in a 2008 auction.
"Given the importance and the serious impact this will have
on the lives of Canadians for years to come, this is not a
decision that I nor this government will be taking lightly,"
Paradis said in prepared remarks to an International Institute
of Communications conference in Ottawa.
"We are not looking at one discrete policy decision, but
rather a balance of interconnected decisions that must be
considered in concert," he said.
Established operators BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Rogers
Communications (RCIb.TO) and Telus (T.TO) want an open auction
in which they are not kept from bidding on any of the 700
megahertz-range airwaves, which are coveted for their ability
to cover long distances and penetrate thick walls.
But critics say the three big players - which have a
combined 95 percent share of the wireless market - already own
similar low-frequency spectrum and would pay more just to keep
new entrants out.
In 2008, the three were blocked from bidding for some
spectrum, which was bought by regional media company Quebecor
Inc (QBRb.TO), Globalive's Wind Mobile and Mobilicity. Another
new entrant, Public Mobile, bought airwaves that were not set
aside.
"They've birthed these new entrants and we're just starting
to walk, and if they want thriving competition in Canada they
have to sustain us to be able to compete even more,"
Mobilicity's Executive Chairman John Bitove told Reuters.
Another new entrant, Wind Mobile, won a court battle in
June that restored a government ruling it was not unduly
influenced by its financial backer, Egypt's Orascom Telecom
(ODHN.S) (ORHD.CA). [ID:nN08262139]
That case highlighted the need for Ottawa to clarify
ownership rules before running the capital-intensive spectrum
auction.
Currently, a telecom company operating in Canada must have
no more than 46.7 percent direct and indirect foreign funding.
Ottawa is weighing whether to raise that slightly, lift it
completely for companies with less than 10 percent market
share, or drop the restrictions completely.
The government has long said its focus is on robust
competition and broad access to high-quality communications.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)