* Sees C$400 million market in Canada by 2015
* Already has system that links household machines
TORONTO, June 4 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's largest wireless company, says the "Internet
of things" - fridges that write shopping lists and smoke alarms
that send text messages - will be a C$400 million ($384 million)
market in Canada by 2015 and that it wants a significant share.
"$400 million is just the start. It's just the beginning of
what we think is an absolute explosion of opportunity in the M2M
space," Robert Bruce, president of the company's wireless and
cable units, said on the sidelines of a telecom conference on
Monday.
M2M refers to "machine to machine" technology that allows an
electronic device to capture, process and send information via a
network that can then act on the data. M2M has also been dubbed
"the Internet of things".
Rogers, which has seen its leading position in wireless
eroded in recent years, has already pushed into M2M with a home
management system that links household machines.
Bruce said the company has teamed up with U.S.-based Axeda
Corp, a cloud-computing developer, to offer a secure platform
for businesses to use M2M applications. It has also partnered
with U.S.-based M2M services company Jasper Wireless to help it
launch billing and management systems.