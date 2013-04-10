TORONTO, April 10 The three companies who
entered Canada's wireless market after a 2008 auction of
airwaves have pulled out of the industry's main trade group,
complaining that it is biased in favor of established
competitors who dominate the sector.
The trio - Vimpelcom Ltd's Wind Mobile, and
privately held Public Mobile and Mobilicity - said as a result
of their withdrawal, the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications
Association (CWTA) can no longer claim to speak on behalf of the
entire industry.
"There seems to be a blatant disregard of the new entrants
in favor of acting in the best interests of the Big Three
carriers and it is unacceptable," Mobilicity's director of legal
affairs, Gary Wong, said in the joint statement on Wednesday.
The CWTA did not immediately respond to a call and email
seeking comment.
Canada's wireless sector is dominated by BCE Inc's
Bell, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp,
which together command a 90 percent share.
The three upstart companies were able to buy spectrum after
the federal government made some of it off-limits to the
dominant players in a 2008 auction in an attempt to increase
competition.
While the aggressive pricing of the new entrants has forced
the established operators to work harder to retain customers,
the smaller players have had limited success in building their
own customer bases.
As another auction of valuable spectrum nears, speculation
has increased that at least one of the new entrants could sell
itself, with Vimpelcom saying it would consider various options
for Wind, including divestment.
