(Corrects to show government upheld decision on sharing
fiber-optic networks on Wednesday, not on capping wireless
rates)
May 11 Canada upheld a decision by the country's
telecommunications regulator that the biggest providers must
share their 'last mile' fiber-optic connections, saying on
Wednesday that the government was committed to enabling
competition in the sector.
The government denied on Wednesday an appeal from BCE Inc
, Canada's largest telecommunications company, against
the ruling by the country's broadcast regulator, Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The CRTC decision means that firms that dominate the market
will have to share what fiber connections they do have to homes
and businesses. This will allow smaller firms to expand.
CRTC's "decision strikes the right balance between the
private sector having incentive to invest and consumers having a
competitive choice," Navdeep Bains, Canada's minister of
innovation, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)