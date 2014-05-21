Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
TORONTO May 21 Canada's Telus Corp has withdrawn its bid to acquire struggling domestic wireless company Mobilicity, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.
The Western Canada-focused telecom company has made several bids for the much-smaller company, formally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Wireless Inc, despite federal government opposition.
Telus, Mobilicity and court-appointed supervisors of the corporate restructuring weren't immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.