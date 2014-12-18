(Adds analyst comment, context)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 18 The Canadian government unveiled
a major update to its wireless airwave policy on Thursday, as it
seeks to lower cellphone bills and bolster its coffers ahead of
a federal election next year.
The plan for making more of the invisible infrastructure
available for fast-growing mobile uses like video includes an
auction of high-frequency AWS-3 spectrum beginning on March 3.
The same frequency of airwaves is being auctioned in the
United States - raising $44 billion so far - which should
encourage device makers to produce compatible gadgets.
The Canadian government, eager to promote competition to
lower prices, said overall spectrum available for mobile
services will have grown almost 60 percent by May compared with
early this year.
By that point, a quarter of all wireless spectrum will be
held by companies other than the three dominant national
wireless providers - Rogers Communications Inc, Telus
Corp and BCE Inc's Bell - that had previously
controlled some 97 percent of the airwaves, Industry Minister
James Moore said at an event in Vancouver.
The plan, which includes blocking those three from bidding
on some airwaves, should stimulate competition in wireless
"through support of new entrants and ensuring that they will
have access to the spectral resources they need," telecom
analyst Iain Grant, of Seaboard Group, said.
Critics questioned whether a policy in support of small
companies was making best use of the finite spectrum.
"There's more rhetoric than substance to today's
announcement," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose said. "This
rich and valuable national resource is being underutilized, I
don't really see how that's being successful."
The new entrants brought in after a 2008 auction have helped
force down prices but have not taken significant market share,
with one in creditor protection and another bought by Telus.
Companies expected to gain most from Ottawa's moves include
regional operator Quebecor Inc, which is considering
expansion, and privately held Wind Mobile, which recently
restructured after being forced to pull out of a 700 MHz auction
earlier this year that raised C$5.27 billion for the government.
Other measures announced include consultations on
lower-frequency 600 megahertz (MHz) airwaves currently used by
television broadcasters; a path to relicense 3500 MHz airwaves;
enabling a new competitor to offer rural wireless service via
satellite and land-based networks using AWS-4 spectrum; and
improving the licensing process for 24 gigahertz (GHz), 28 GHz
and 38 GHz bands.
(Editing by G Crosse, Christian Plumb and Leslie Adler)