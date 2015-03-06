* Telus pays most, scoops broad swathe of airwaves
* Wind wins bargain-priced airwaves as Mobilicity bows out
* Rogers, country's largest wireless operator, buys none
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 6 Canadian wireless operators led
by Telus Corp paid C$2.11 billion ($1.68 billion) in an
auction of airwaves this week, with small operators paying far
less than established players under a government plan to spur
competition.
The auction structure limited Ottawa's cash haul. A U.S.
auction of similar airwaves raised a record $44.9 billion in
January.
Industry Minister James Moore, part of the Conservative
government facing an election this year, said that assisting
smaller players fuels competition and helps consumers.
But that policy has drawn criticism, as recent entrants
struggle for meaningful market share.
"The government is throwing spectrum at new entrants who are
not necessarily viable, ensuring that billions of dollars is
being lost for a strategy that hasn't worked," said Canaccord
Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose.
The country's biggest wireless operator, Rogers
Communications Inc, missed out entirely, while small
new-entrant Wind Mobile paid the minimum C$56.4 million for
spectrum in populous British Columbia, Alberta and southern
Ontario after its struggling rival Mobilicity did not bid.
"We won the beachfront property we wanted last year," Rogers
spokeswoman Patricia Trott said via email, referring to the
C$3.3 billion it paid for lower-frequency airwaves in 2014.
"Some AWS-3 spectrum would have been nice to have when it's
usable in a few years, but we're comfortable we can continue to
meet our customers' need for speed and capacity now and in the
future."
Most of the airwaves, a finite resource phone companies rely
on to upgrade service, were offered in single regional blocks
the government had marked off-limits to the three big companies:
Telus, Rogers, and BCE Inc's Bell.
Telus paid C$1.51 billion for much of the remaining airwaves
across Canada's most populous provinces while its
network-sharing partner Bell picked up spectrum in Atlantic
Canada, the north, and southern Ontario for just under C$500
million.
The set-aside blocks - 60 percent of the total in each
region - were not taken up in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, or the
northern territories.
Elsewhere, the setup allowed Wind - plus regional operators
Quebecor Inc and Eastlink's Bragg - to grab 30
megahertz (MHz) mostly unopposed.
Quebecor's Videotron, which is mulling expansion, paid
C$31.8 million for airwaves in French-speaking Quebec, its home
base, and eastern Ontario including the Ottawa region, where it
beat out Wind.
Eastlink's Bragg scooped up set-aside in the Atlantic
provinces and northern Ontario for just under C$10 million.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
