TORONTO Nov 6 Two of Canada's largest telecom
companies, Telus Corp and BCE Inc, reported
strong wireless growth on Thursday and an expanding
Internet-based TV presence in the third quarter, a period in
which their cable rivals struggled.
Quarterly results from regional telecom Quebecor Inc
also exceeded expectations as the company, which has
extensive cable exposure, held off BCE and Telus's TV expansion.
Telus took the lion's share of net new contract wireless
subscribers in the quarter, winning 113,000 of those lucrative
customers, who typically pay more to use high-end smartphones.
BCE, which operates under the Bell brand, said it signed up
almost 91,000 such customers.
By comparison, Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's
largest cable company and the wireless market leader, said in it
quarterly results last month that it won just 17,000 such
customers in the period.
"Bell and Telus are not sitting on the side letting Rogers
get back on its feet," Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said by
phone. "Telus and BCE's pricing is more competitive, and on the
customer retention side Bell and Telus are doing a much better
job than Rogers," he said.
Bell said its average wireless customer paid C$61.73 a
month, compared with C$60.96 at Rogers and C$64.51 at Telus.
LANDLINE GROWTH
Both Bell and Telus, which share a national wireless
network, also reported landline earnings growth as their
Internet-based television products won converts, helping to sell
related Internet packages.
Yaghi said BCE's Fibe and Telus's Optik products will likely
eat further into cable market share in television and encourage
customers to sign up for landline broadband.
Quebecor - whose cable-TV, Internet, landline and mobile
telephony services are offered in mostly French-speaking Quebec
- escaped the worst of the attack on cable due to attractive
content and packaging.
"Of the three cable companies in Eastern Canada, they seem
to be faring the best in protecting their market share. I think
that comes from the French content and connection with
French-speaking consumers," Desjardins Yaghi said.
Telus added 23,000 TV customers and 22,000 Internet
subscribers. Bell, which was slower to build out its
Internet-based TV product than Telus, added 61,500 Fibe TV
customers and 49,500 Internet subscribers in the quarter, while
its satellite-TV service lost 37,000 users.
Earlier this month, BCE closed a deal to acquire the stock
it didn't already own in regional affiliate Bell Aliant, and BCE
said this will add to earnings and free cash flow in 2015.
Quebecor reported adjusted earnings of 53 Canadian cents per
share, beating analysts' average expectation of 49 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Telus said its adjusted earnings were 64 Canadian cents a
share, above the 61 Canadian cents expected by analysts, while
BCE earned 83 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected BCE
to earn an adjusted 77 Canadian cents.
