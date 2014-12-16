(Corrects figures to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA Dec 16 British mobile phone operator Vodafone Group PLC will get $850 million in Canadian trade financing to help it buy enterprise services from BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said on Tuesday.

Export Development Canada (EDC) said that $750 million would go to BlackBerry, while the remaining $100 million was for future procurement from Canadian suppliers.

"Vodafone's global presence makes it a company that Canada's telecom sector has to have a relationship with," EDC Senior Vice-President Carl Burlock said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)