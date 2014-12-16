TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's Wind Mobile said on Tuesday it has surpassed 800,000 wireless subscribers, five years after it launched operations.

Wind Mobile, the main challenger to the country's three established mobile telecom companies, claims fourth spot in the Canadian wireless industry, but is dwarfed by the three biggest players - Telus Corp, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc's Bell - each of which around 10 times as many wireless subscribers.

Wind has discussed teaming up with regional operator Quebecor Inc, but no deal has been reached. Both are hoping that Canada's telecom regulator will make it easier for them to access the networks of established operators.

A private equity consortium led by founder Anthony Lacavera bought Wind Mobile from Europe-based Vimpelcom Ltd for just C$135 million earlier this year after the company spent heavily to buy airwaves and expand its infrastructure.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)