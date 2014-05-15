OTTAWA May 15 Canada's competition watchdog is
recommending that the country's telecoms regulator take steps to
ensure that new players in the wireless market have fair access
to wholesale wireless roaming services, saying the dominant
players have the power to keep rates high.
The Competition Bureau provided details on Thursday on its
submission to the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which is conducting a
review of wholesale roaming services.
"The Bureau is therefore recommending that the CRTC adopt
measures to address the incentives Canada's largest mobile
wireless companies may have to raise their competitors'
wholesale prices as these increases may be passed on to
consumers," it said in a statement.
"The Bureau's submission supports the establishment of
regulatory measures if and where they are needed, to ensure that
new entrants have access to the wholesale services they need to
compete effectively in Canadian mobile wireless markets."
(Reporting by Louise Egan)