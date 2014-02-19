TORONTO Feb 19 Canadian telecom companies have
paid a combined C$5.27 billion ($4.78 billion), a record high
amount, to secure licenses for prime airwaves on which they plan
to build more powerful wireless networks, the federal government
said on Wednesday, as a new national challenger looked set to
emerge from Quebec.
The biggest national players - Rogers Communications
, BCE Inc's Bell, and Telus Corp -
grabbed the lion's share of the auction of 700 megahertz
spectrum, which is valued for its ability to carry a signal over
long distances and to penetrate buildings, making it useful for
both urban and rural deployment.
But it was the wireless ambitions of Quebecor Inc's
Videotron unit that created the biggest splash, as the
regional cable and wireless company used the spectrum auction to
expand its reach outside its mostly French-speaking home base in
Quebec.