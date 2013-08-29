OTTAWA Aug 29 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper refuted on Thursday what he called "misinformation" about his government's telecommunications rules, denying they provide unfair benefits to foreign players like Verizon Communications Inc.

"The reality of the situation here is there is no special rule or special loopholes for foreign companies. There are rules that assist all new entrants, whether they be Canadian or foreign, to enter the marketplace and provide competition that will be in the interest of Canadian consumers," Harper told a news conference in Toronto.

Canada's three biggest wireless companies are asking Ottawa to rethink its rules for an upcoming auction of wireless spectrum, saying that they slant the playing field in favor of a Verizon, which has tentatively signaled an interest in entering the Canadian market.