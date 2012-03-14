* Industry minister announcement likely on telecoms
* Increased foreign investment could boost competition
* Auction could set aside spectrum for newcomers
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian Industry
Minister Christian Paradis will make an announcement just after
market close on Wednesday, expected to be about liberalizing the
telecommunications market.
A government advisory did not disclose the topic of the
announcement, to be unveiled at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with a
Paradis news conference 15 minutes later.
But Paradis has been working on new guidelines for the
telecoms sector, specifically on whether to ease restrictions on
foreign investment in Canadian companies, and plans for an
auction of 700 MHz wireless spectrum.
The driving idea appears to be to boost competition, perhaps
by allowing more foreign capital and perhaps by setting aside
some of the valuable spectrum for new entrants, in order to
improve service and reduce costs to consumers.
Canadian law currently limits foreign ownership of a telecom
company to 20 percent of voting shares and direct and indirect
control to 46.7 percent, and Paradis is highly unlikely to lift
the limits completely.
One option is to allow foreigners to control all but the
largest telecom companies. Canada's Big Three - Rogers
Communications, Telus and BCE Inc -
together control 95 percent of the sector, and boosting foreign
investment in small players could add competition.
Another possibility, probably less likely, is simply to make
minor increases in the foreign ownership levels without ceding
control.
Connected to the issue of small players is how to set the
rules for the wireless auction. The 700 MHz frequency is
considered key to the introduction of a mobile broadband
technology known as long-term evolution (LTE), which is already
being introduced into U.S. markets after an auction of the same
spectrum in 2008.
The low-frequency airwaves are better able to penetrate
walls, making for a strong signal in urban environments, and can
also travel longer distances between cellular towers, making
rural coverage less cost-intensive.
Industry participants see a strong possibility that Paradis
will reserve a portion of the spectrum for smaller or new
entrants. He could also set conditions that some or all of the
spectrum be used to expand service in rural areas.