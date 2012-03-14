* Limit lifted on carriers with 10 pct or less share
* Government aims to boost competition, lower prices
* Move challenges dominance of Big Three carriers
* 700 MHz wireless spectrum to be auction in early 2013
By Louise Egan
RUSSELL, Ontario, March 14 Canada's
Conservative government said on Wednesday it would loosen curbs
on foreign investment in the telecom sector, opting for a
cautious approach that only allows non-Canadians to take control
of carriers with a market share of 10 percent or less.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has long hinted that
he wants to lower barriers to foreign investment in the C$40
billion telecom sector to create more competition and provide a
wider array of pricing options for consumers. Telecom services
in Canada are among the most expensive in the world.
The move could effectively loosen the grip of Canada's Big
Three carriers - BCE Inc's Bell Canada, Rogers
Communications and Telus Corp - which now
control 95 percent of the wireless market.
"This targeted action will remove a barrier to investment
for the companies that need it the most," Industry Minister
Christian Paradis said at a news conference. The government
wanted to assure a fourth carrier offers services in every
region of Canada, he said.
In a second step to liberalize the market, Paradis presented
rules for a government auction of prized 700 MHz wireless
spectrum that cap how much the Big Three will be able to buy.
The auction of the low-frequency 700 MHz airwaves - which
travels longer distances and penetrate walls more easily than
other spectrum - will take place in early 2013.
The combined market share of recent entrants in the sector
now hovers at about 4 percent, partly as the result of a
provision in a 2008 auction that set aside spectrum for them.
Analysts said the shift may also signal a more open stance
in general to foreign investment in other sectors.
"This doesn't just touch telecom," said Carmi Levi, an
independent telecoms analyst, referring to the government's
announcement on Wednesday. "It certainly sets a precedent for
virtually every other sector in which the government has
influence."
Ottawa's decision in late 2010 to block a takeover of Potash
Corp by Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton
damaged its image as a free market supporter. In that case, the
government defended its decision by saying the company, the
world's largest fertilizer maker, was a strategic resource.
Just this week, Ottawa hinted it would be open to a takeover
of Viterra, Canada's largest grain handler, should
Swiss-based Glencore or another foreign concern make a
bid.
SMALLER PLAYERS GAIN?
Investment Canada said existing investment rules will remain
intact for the incumbents. They limit foreign ownership of a
telecom company to 20 percent of voting shares and indirect
control to 46.7 percent.
The spectrum auction is an opportunity for incumbents and
newcomers to lay claim to valuable low-frequency airwaves in a
race that could shake up Canada's telecom landscape for years to
come.
"This is positive for the smaller players, especially the
likes of Manitoba Telecom," said Greg MacDonald, an
analyst at Maquarie. "I don't know whether this will result in a
bid for Manitoba Telecom, but the stock when it opens tomorrow
may factor in some of that speculation."
Even so, Wind Mobile, a relative newcomer to the industry,
said it would boycott the spectrum auction because the rules
would not make enough bandwidth available.
To help newcomers compete with the deep-pocketed incumbents,
Ottawa will not allow any of the Big Three to win more than 25
percent of the most desirable parts of the spectrum.
The caps on the Big Three will apply to the 700 Mhz spectrum
auction, to be held in the first half of 2013, as well as to a
2500 MHz spectrum auction to be held later.
There are five spectrum blocks in each of Canada's 14
regions, but only four are considered "prime," as more devices
operate on those frequencies.
The Big Three can only obtain one of the four prime blocks
apiece, essentially reserving 25 percent of the most desirable
spectrum for smaller carriers. That means four or more carriers
could obtain spectrum in both the 700 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.
LIMITS WON'T APPLY IF SMALL PLAYERS GROW
The removal of foreign investment limits on these and other
small companies will be extended even if their market share
grows to more than 10 percent, as long as that growth is not the
result of mergers or acquisitions.
The 2008 set-aside allowed three newcomers - Globalive's
Wind Mobile, Public Mobile and Mobilicity, as well as regional
cable operators such as Quebecor's Videotron and Shaw
Communications - to bid on airwaves that were off limits to the
biggest operators.
A Mobilicity executive hailed the decision, while
representatives from Public, Bell, Rogers and Telus declined
comment.
"It's good news for the Canadian wireless consumer, that's
for sure," said Mobilicity's chief operating officer, Stewart
Lyons.
The new entrants and Videotron have since launched service
in some markets, while Shaw has dropped its wireless plans and
is likely looking to sell its spectrum.
Ottawa will also set requirements for companies that win two
or more blocks in the 700 MHz band to guarantee services to
rural populations within a certain time frame.
The changes must be passed by Parliament, which is unlikely
to be an obstacle as Harper's Conservatives hold a comfortable
majority.