By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 25 Two of Canada's top regulators
said on Wednesday they would cooperate to ensure affordable
prices for telecommunications and broadcasting services, a key
platform of the federal government's telecommunications policy.
"We look forward to continuing to work together towards our
mutual goal of benefiting Canadian consumers by ensuring access
to services at competitive prices," Competition Commissioner
John Pecman said in a statement.
The statement, issued jointly by the Competition Bureau and
the broadcasting and telecoms regulator, the Canadian
Radio-Television and Communications Commission (CRTC), said the
two agencies would cooperate on issues including training and
exchange of information.
Telecoms policy has been a key focus in Ottawa this year as
the Conservative government sought to boost competition and
force wireless prices lower with an auction of airwaves spectrum
that favored new entrants to the market.
But no big new entrants registered to join the auction,
according to data released on Monday, making the regulators'
role more important. Analysts have said the government can
always use regulation to drive wireless prices lower, although
this would eat into phone company profits.
The Canadian wireless market is dominated by three
companies: Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc
and Telus Corp. The big three have complained in a series
of national advertisements that the rules of the spectrum
auction were tilted unfairly by the government to favor the
participation of big foreign companies. They also argued that
wireless rates in Canada are competitive with those in the
United States.
The CRTC has already said it would study wireless roaming
rates, a move endorsed by Industry Minister James Moore.
In its effort to boost competition, the government has
eliminated foreign ownership restrictions on small players.
In its own ads, the government says that Canadians pay some
of the highest wireless rates in the developed world and that
more players would help boost competition.