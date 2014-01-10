By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
OTTAWA Jan 10 Canada will auction off another
set of airwaves for wireless use in April 2015, structuring the
rules in a way designed to boost competition and lower consumer
prices, Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday.
The announcement on details of the 2,500 megahertz auction
comes as the Conservative government prepares to open the
bidding process for the 700 MHz spectrum on Tuesday.
The rules for both auctions limit the amount of spectrum the
dominant three telecoms players - Rogers Communications Inc
, Telus Corp and BCE Inc - can acquire
in a bid to encourage at least four providers in every region.
"What's important for Canadians to know about the 2500 MHz
auction is that it features rules that are specifically designed
to put consumer interests first, including spectrum caps and
smaller geographic license areas," Moore told a news conference
in Vancouver.
The Conservative government, facing re-election next year,
has placed great emphasis on the consumer, even though questions
have been raised as to how successful it has been at increasing
competition in the wireless sector.
The government has allowed foreigners to buy telecoms
companies with less than 10 percent of the market, but not BCE,
Rogers and Telus.
It has also said it was open to following the
recommendations in a 2008 report on competition policy it
commissioned that suggested easing foreign ownership limits on
both telecom and broadcast companies.
But Moore told Reuters on Friday he was not focused on that
right now. Instead he was "actively looking" at the upcoming
spectrum auctions and legislation to cap wholesale wireless
roaming rates that companies can charge each other - which he
expects to introduce in the spring.
He declined to comment on the possibility that if foreign
limits were eliminated, major global players like Verizon
Communications Inc could swallow Canada's largest
companies whole.
While the spectrum auctions will raise some welcome cash for
the government as it pushes to balance the budget, he said they
were not structured to maximize revenue, for example, by making
several companies compete for just one or two blocks.
"The main policy is to take this public asset of spectrum
and deploy it as aggressively as we can across the country and
with as much competition associated as possible to the maximum
benefit of Canadians," he told Reuters.
In his news conference, Moore said caps on how much each
player could acquire at auction meant that four or more
providers would have the opportunity to have spectrum in each
region.
"Smaller geographic license areas will give Internet service
providers in rural areas a greater chance of acquiring the
spectrum and to use it to offer new and improved wireless
broadband services to both homes and businesses," he added.
USE IT OR LOSE IT
If companies fail to use the spectrum they acquire, they
will lose it, Moore said.
Some analysts, however, have said the list of bidders for
next week's auction and the absence of big foreign players
points to little change in the current landscape and suggests
the government's plan to shake up the market is failing.
"While the government is still pursuing a wireless policy
centered around giving spectrum to new entrants ... this has not
fundamentally changed industry dynamics, and new entrants have
generally struggled," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose said
in a research note.
Moore, a rising star in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
Cabinet, argued that the two spectrum auctions, along with other
policy changes such as the wholesale roaming rate cap and
cellphone tower sharing, would reduce wireless prices for
consumers. He said prices had already fallen 18 percent.
Shares of Canada's Big Three wireless providers were all
higher following the announcement. Ghose noted that uncertainty
about Moore's announcement had weighed on some Canadian telecom
shares on Thursday, given the risk he could announce changes
that would affect their results.
Last year, the Big Three engaged in highly public war of
words with Moore over his telecommunications policies.
Ghose said Rogers and BCE would not be able to bid for the
2,500 MHz spectrum because they are already at or above their
cap, but they might be relieved because the new rules do not
require them to return spectrum even if they exceed the cap in
certain regions.