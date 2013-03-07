OTTAWA, March 7 The Canadian government said on
Thursday it would start the process of auctioning prime wireless
spectrum on Nov 19, setting the date as it announced plans to
expand roaming and cell-tower sharing rules to help stimulate
wireless competition.
It confirmed its intention, announced last March, to use the
auction of prime 700 MHz spectrum to assure at least four
competitors in each region of the country, limiting the
incumbents such as BCE Inc to three of four prime
blocks in each area.
The spectrum to be auctioned is highly valued for its
ability to penetrate buildings and travel long distances.