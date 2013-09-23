WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
OTTAWA, Sept 23 Major U.S. telecommunications companies have declined to register for a Canadian wireless spectrum auction, raising doubts about the government's plans to introduce more competition into the mobile telephone sector.
The lack of major U.S. entrants on the list of registered bidders, published by the government on Monday, is good news for the three dominant Canadian players, BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp.
The three companies' shares took a beating in June on reports that Verizon Communications Inc was looking to enter the Canadian telecommunications market. Verizon later said it would not enter Canada.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.