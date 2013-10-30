OTTAWA Oct 30 Canada's federal government has
rejected a second attempt by big telecommunications company
Telus Corp to acquire spectrum licenses from struggling
wireless startup Mobilicity, Industry Minister James Moore
confirmed on Wednesday.
"That transaction has not been approved," Moore told
reporters when asked about a proposed Telus deal with
Mobilicity.
Moore confirmed he was referring to a second attempt by
Telus to acquire spectrum won by Mobilicity in a 2008 auction
that was set aside for challengers to dominant operators such as
Telus.
Ottawa blocked Telus' initial C$380 million bid for
Mobilicity in June, but let it buy another small operator,
Public Mobile, last week. Public bought airwaves
in the same auction, but its spectrum was never considered
off-limits to the big operators.
A spokesman for Mobilicity said the company remains in talks
with Industry Canada officials. The company declined to provide
further comment.
Mobilicity, which has less than 200,000 customers, won
creditor protection last month as it sought approval for a
transaction that would allow it to keep operating.
"We believe that either the Government will be forced to
change its mind and Mobilicity will be acquired by Telus, or it
will cease to operate," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose
wrote in a note to clients.
Telus is separately seeking a judicial review of the
government's restrictions on the sale of spectrum licenses,
which Ottawa says is intended to limit the market dominance of
Telus, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc,
which together control some 90 percent of the wireless market.