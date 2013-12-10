By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 9 The court-appointed monitor for
struggling Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity has extended the
deadline for suitors to bid for the company by a week to Dec.
16, a regulatory filing shows.
Bidders for the Toronto-based startup, which filed for court
protection from its creditors earlier this year, now have until
noon next Monday to submit their offers in the court-supervised
auction, according to a document posted on the website of
monitor Ernst & Young Inc.
Ernst & Young said it extended the deadline following
requests from several bidders.
Mobilicity, formally known as Data & Audio Visual
Enterprises, offers lower-cost unlimited talk and text plans to
fewer than 200,000 customers, mainly in several of Canada's
biggest cities. It previously agreed to sell itself to Telus
Corp, one of Canada's dominant wireless providers.
But the federal government twice blocked the sale of
Mobilicity to Telus on the grounds it would create an undue
concentration of wireless spectrum ownership.
The largest of Mobilicity's creditors, private equity firm
Catalyst Capital Group Inc, wants the startup to merge with Wind
Mobile, the biggest of the new players in the Canadian mobile
market, and would consider putting resources behind such a move,
a Catalyst spokesman said on Monday.
Catalyst said it is not interesting in owning Mobilicity per
se.
Wind, the brand name of Globalive Wireless Management Corp,
has entered the court process and is assessing Mobilicity's
value, Chief Executive Anthony Lacavera said last week.
Globalive is controlled by Lacavera, with backing from Europe's
Vimpelcom Inc.
Lacavera did not disclose how much his company might be
willing to bid for Mobilicity, but it is seen as unlikely to
offer as much as Telus, which bid C$380 million ($357 million)
in its first offer.
Globalive, however, is considered more likely to receive a
green light from Ottawa, which is eager to see small players
compete with the Big Three providers that dominate the market.
Telus, BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc
control a combined 90 percent of the Canadian wireless
market, and hold roughly 85 percent of the spectrum used to send
mobile voice and data.
Mobilicity's spectrum, the airwaves mobile operators use to
transmit voice and data services, is seen as its most attractive
asset.
Mobilicity paid C$243 million for those airwaves in a 2008
auction in which the government set aside some spectrum for new
entrants.
Another of the new entrants in that 2008 auction, Public
Mobile, has already been acquired by Telus.