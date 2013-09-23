OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canada's Industry Minister James
Moore said on Monday he expects prices for mobile phone services
to continue to decrease even after no major foreign players
registered to bid in a January 2014 wireless spectrum auction.
Moore said the government's policies designed to introduce
more competition into the Canadian telecoms market have already
benefited consumers.
"This trend will continue as a result of January's auction,"
he said in a statement. "In addition to this auction, our
government will continue to aggressively pursue policies that
ensure consumer interests are at the core of all government
decisions."