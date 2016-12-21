GATINEAU, Quebec Dec 21 Broadband internet access will be considered a basic service in Canada, the country's telecom regulator said on Wednesday, setting a higher target for download speeds and creating a fund that could see providers paying more to help meet those goals.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said it was establishing a new fund that providers will pay into that will invest C$750 million over five years to build or upgrade broadband infrastructure with a focus on improving access in underserved areas. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alan Crosby)