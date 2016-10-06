TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's major internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their networks, the country's telecom regulator said on Thursday, in a move it said would protect consumer choice.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it has set lower interim rates that established providers - including BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, and Telus Corp - can charge to resellers, calling some of the companies' own proposals "not just and reasonable". (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)