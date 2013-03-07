Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA, March 7 Canada said on Thursday it was too early to talk about lifting foreign ownership restrictions on large telecommunications firms, and public consultations would have to be held before seriously considering such a move.
"What we understand is that we would have to hold public consultations. We're not there yet," said Industry Minister Christian Paradis, following an announcement on the date and rules for an auction of prized 700 MHz spectrum.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.