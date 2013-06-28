TORONTO, June 28 The Canadian government said on Friday it will review all commercial transfers of wireless airwave licenses, including option agreements, and reject any deals that leads to undue concentration of the valuable resource.

The policy framework comes after two of Canada's biggest telecom companies - Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp - made moves to acquire spectrum owned by smaller operators and ahead of a auction of more airwaves that could entice Verizon Communications Inc to enter the market.