TORONTO, June 17 Customers of Canada's Wind
Mobile will be able to use their mobile phones in underground
subway stations in downtown Toronto after the company signed a
deal with the city's transit authority.
The Toronto Transit Commission said on Wednesday that
commuters whose mobile devices run on the small Canadian
wireless operator's network can immediately make use of them at
the St. George, Bay, and Bloor-Yonge stations, which are among
the city's busiest transit intersections.
The service will expand to several other downtown stops in
coming months, the TTC said in a statement.
The chair of the TTC, Josh Colle, said the commission
expects TTC riders using other cellular networks to have access
to underground cellular service in the future.
It was not immediately clear how long Wind, a relatively
small player in a wireless market dominated by national carriers
Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp, and BCE
Inc, would hold exclusive rights.
The project is being jointly built with BAI Canada, which
owns and operates the TTC's wireless communications network and
aims to have wireless service at every subway station in 2017.
