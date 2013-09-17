TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's Wind Mobile said it
will bid in next year's auction of highly prized 700 MHz
spectrum, quashing speculation it might not do so after its main
backer, Europe's Vimpelcom, hired bankers to assess a
possible sale of the Canadian firm.
The auction of the airwaves, valued for their ability to
penetrate buildings and travel long distances, is due to start
in January. But bidders need to confirm their initial interest
to the Canadian government by Tuesday.
Wind, the country's fourth largest wireless operator, said
in a statement on Monday it wanted to "reaffirm its long-term
commitment to Canada."
But the strength of Wind's bid will likely be limited by its
relatively small size.
It has about 650,000 wireless customers. Its much older
rivals - Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc,
and Telus Corp - have between 7 million and 10 million
each.
Wind only launched operations after first acquiring spectrum
in a 2008 auction.
Next year's auction is expected to raise billions of dollars
for the Canadian government. Wireless companies hope securing
this spectrum will help them support booming demand for mobile
data such as video streaming.