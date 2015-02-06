TORONTO Feb 6 Consumer advocacy groups want
recently launched streaming services from some of Canada's
biggest telecom and cable companies made available to all,
telling the industry's regulator on Friday that making the
purchase of one service dependent on purchase of another likely
breaks the rules.
The services - a joint venture called Shomi from Rogers
Communications and Shaw Communications, and
BCE's CraveTV - aim to limit the threat posed by online
rivals such as Netflix.
But while Netflix is a cheap, stand-alone service, CraveTV
is only available to existing pay-TV subscribers. Shomi is
currently available only to its parent companies' Internet or TV
customers.
"The tied selling of streaming services, designed to favor
legacy business models and to discriminate against customers who
wish to only view programming through an internet service
provider of their choice, is something PIAC-CAC believe cannot
be supported in the current rules, nor by Canada's broadcasting
policy objectives", said Geoffrey White, counsel to PIAC-CAC.
PIAC-CAC is the collective acronym of two consumer groups,
the Public Interest Advocacy Centre and the Consumers'
Associations of Canada, who filed the applications to the
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
The CRTC last week ruled that wireless companies could not
choose to make some content available to mobile viewers without
it counting against their monthly data limits, seen as a nod to
the broad principle of net neutrality.
That ruling also involved BCE, whose Bell Mobility unit said
it has 1.5 million subscribers to its mobile TV service.
The companies have not publicly disclosed how many people
have signed up for their streaming services, which both launched
late last year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Gunna Dickson)