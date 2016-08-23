TORONTO The western Canadian town of Tisdale is no longer the "Land of Rape and Honey," it said on Monday, as it dropped a slogan that had been a constant source of complaints.

The slogan referred to rapeseed, also known as canola, a major product of Tisdale and the surrounding region along with honey.

But over the years many who misinterpreted the meaning have complained, said Sean Wallace, the town's economic development director.

Tisdale, a town of 3,500 in the province of Saskatchewan, had used the old slogan since 1958. It said in a news release its new one will be "Opportunity Grows Here."

Mayor Al Jellicoe said the town grows a large variety of crops, is a hub for rail and highways and has low land prices and a modern infrastructure.

Tisdale also said it was rolling out a new website for the town. As of Monday afternoon, the old website with the "Land of Rape and Honey" slogan was still posted online, however.

(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Tom Brown)