* Province says plans to sue tobacco industry
* Seeking C$10 bln for healthcare costs
* Does not say which companies to be named in suit
CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 The Canadian province
of Alberta will file a lawsuit against tobacco manufacturers
seeking C$10 billion ($9.7 billion) to recover healthcare costs
from smoking-related illnesses, the province's government said
on Wednesday.
The government said in a statement it has retained Tobacco
Recovery Partners LLP, a consortium of law firms, to file the
suit on its behalf but did not specify when the filing will be
made.
Alberta will be the fifth Canadian province to file suit
against the tobacco industry. It said in a release that it
expects the remaining five provinces to soon litigate against
tobacco manufacturers as well in order to recover publicly
funded healthcare costs.
"The costs are not just to our health care system, but in
the many lives cut short by the use of tobacco," Alberta Premier
Alison Redford said in a statement. "This legal action is a
significant part of renewing our tobacco reduction strategy."
The province did not say which companies it expected to name
in its suit. Other provinces have named R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co
, Japan Tobacco's JTI-Macdonald unit, Rothmans
Benson & Hedges Inc, which is partly owned by Philip Morris
International Inc, and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd, a
unit of British American Tobacco, as well as others, in
their actions.
