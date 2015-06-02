(Updates with additional background in second paragraph about
scope of case; adds details of percentage of damage liabilities
for each company, and details of damages awarded to people who
allege they were addicted to cigarettes.)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA, June 1 Three tobacco companies said on
Monday they would appeal a Canadian court ruling that awarded
more than C$15 billion ($11.98 billion) in damages to Quebec
smokers in two related class action cases.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American
Tobacco PLC, JTI-Macdonald Corp, part of Japan Tobacco
Inc Group and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a
subsidiary of Philip Morris International - all issued
statements saying they disagreed with the ruling by Quebec
Superior Court Justice Brian Riordan on Monday.
Launched in 1998, the action was considered to be the
largest civil case in Canadian history, marking the first time
tobacco companies have gone to trial in a civil suit in the
country. The trial began in March 2012, hearing from 76
witnesses and reviewing more than 43,000 documents before
wrapping up in December 2014.
The damages would compensate about 100,000 Quebec smokers
and ex-smokers who alleged that the companies knew since the
1950s that they were selling a harmful product that was causing
cancer and other illnesses, but that the industry allegedly
failed to adequately warn consumers.
Regardless of any appeals, the ruling ordered the companies
to deposit at least C$1 billion in trust with their attorneys
within sixty days.
The ruling also awarded about C$131 million to about 900,000
Quebec residents who alleged that they became addicted to
cigarettes.
"It's a great day for victims of tobacco who have been
waiting for this moment for 17 years," said Mario Bujold,
director of a Quebec anti-smoking lobby group that represents
the plaintiffs in the case.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, ordered by the judge to cover 67
per cent of the damages, said in a statement that the three
firms are the only three legal tobacco manufacturers in Canada,
but that they should not be held responsible for decisions made
by consumers.
"Today's judgment ignores the reality that both adult
consumers and governments have known about the risks associated
with smoking for decades, and seeks to relieve adult consumers
of any responsibility for their actions," said Tamara Gitto,
vice president, law, and general counsel at Imperial Tobacco
Canada. "We believe there are strong grounds for appeal and we
will continue to defend our rights as a legal company."
The ruling said Rothmans, Benson & Hedges was responsible
for covering 20 percent of the damages while JTI-Macdonald Corp
was responsible for covering 13 percent.
($1 = 1.2523 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Diane Craft)