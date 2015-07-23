BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
MONTREAL, July 23 A Canadian appeal court ruled on Thursday that three major tobacco companies will not have to make a preliminary deposit of C$1.13 billion ($867.56 million) as they appeal a case that awarded more than C$15 billion in damages to Quebec smokers.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc, JTI-Macdonald Corp, part of Japan Tobacco Inc, and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris International - had originally been ordered by a lower court judge to deposit the amount in trust with their attorneys.
($1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars) (With additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Tom Brown)
